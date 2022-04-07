Inspector-General Appoints New Commissioners Of Police For Kaduna, Adamawa, Edo, Imo States

A release from acting Force Public Relations Officer, CSP, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, indicated that the affected officers were redeployed to Imo, Kaduna, Edo and Adamawa respectively.

by SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK Apr 07, 2022

The Inspector-General of Police, Usman Baba, has ordered the redeployment of four state police commissioners.
IGP Usman Baba Alkali
"The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba, has ordered the posting of CP Abutu Yaro, to the Edo State Police Command as the new Commissioner of Police in charge of the State.
"The IGP also ordered the posting of CP Sikiru Akande Kayode, CP Yekini Adio Ayoku and CP Mohammed Ahmed Barde to head the Adamawa, Kaduna, and Imo State police commands respectively.
"CP Abutu Yaro, the new Commissioner of Police, Edo State Police Command, holds a B.A [Hons] from the Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria. The new Commissioner of Police, Adamawa State Police Command, Sikiru Akande Kayode holds a B.Sc in Political Science from the prestigious University of Benin.
"CP Yekini Adio Ayoku, holds a B.Sc from the University of Ilorin. He is an indigene of Agbeyangi, Ilorin East Local Government Area, Kwara State. CP Ayoku enlisted into the Nigeria Police Force as a Cadet ASP in March 1990.
"CP Muhammed Ahmed Barde, the new Commissioner of Police, Imo State Police Command, is a versatile Police Officer. He has served in Police College, Jos and Nigeria Police Academy, Wudil, Kano as DC Admin. The IGP has charged the newly posted officers to hit the ground running in the areas of crime-fighting and public safety. He also called for support and cooperation from members of the public to the new police helmsmen to enable them to perform optimally in their mandate,” Adejobi said.

 
SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK

