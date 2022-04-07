It’s Laughable Governor Wike Wants To Become President; Does He Look Like A President – Ex-militant, Asari Dokubo

by Saharareporters, New York Apr 07, 2022

The founder of the Niger Delta Volunteer Force, Mujahid Asari-Dokubo has criticised Nyesom Wike, Governor of Rivers State over his 2023 presidential ambition.

Dokubo, in an interview with Arise TV, said Wike is not fit to be the President of Nigeria.

Rivers Governor Wike

He described Wike’s ambition as laughable, asking if he looks like a potential president.

Dokubo said “It’s laughable that Wike wants to be President. Look at him, does he look like a president? Will Nigerians want a president like that?

“He himself should know that it’s not possible. Yes, everybody is entitled to contest; it’s our PVCs (Permanent Voter Cards) and we are going to examine the person.

“Somebody carrying cutlass, somebody dancing on the street, is that the President you want?”

After declaring to join the presidential race, Wike, during a visit to Benue State, said he could remove the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) party from power.

 “To remove APC from power, I’m the person who can tell them enough is enough. We must take this power and I’m ready to take it for PDP. God is with us that’s why APC keeps failing every day.

“I’m declaring it (presidential ambition) for the first time in Benue. I’m going to run for election,” he had said.

