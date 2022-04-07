Kogi Government Places One-Week Ban On Beef After ‘Mysterious’ Death Of Over 20 Cows

According to reports, the mysterious death of the cattle is suspected to be from alleged poisoning.

by SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK Apr 07, 2022

No fewer than 20 cows have mysteriously died in Lokoja, the Kogi State capital.
According to reports, the mysterious death of the cattle is suspected to be from alleged poisoning.


Meanwhile, the Kogi State Government has warned citizens to stay away from the consumption of beef in the next one week.
According to the State Director of Veterinary Services, Salau Mohammed Tarawa, the dead cows were already taken to some markets for sale to unsuspecting citizens.
The dead cows were said to have been taken towards Osara, Ajaokuta, Obajana, Kotonkarfe and Kakanda areas.
However, the state government said it had retrieved some of the dead cows that were discovered in the market.
Tarawa further explained that the Ministry of Agriculture was collaborating with security agencies to invite the herders involved for questioning, saying appropriate action would be taken against them.
Also, the Permanent Secretary of the State Ministry of Agriculture, Mallam Sani Abdulganiyu, appealed to the general public to cooperate with the ministry to address the situation without compromising their health.
Head, Agro Rangers Unit Kogi State Command, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Bayode Emmanuel, said the cows were discovered by some officials of the Unit in Lokoja.
“The cows emerged from the back of the State Secretariat complex where they had gone to graze. All of a sudden, they started behaving funny, slumped and died instantly within minutes.
“Upon interrogation, the Fulani herder said he was coming out with them after grazing before the incident happened,” he added.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK

You may also like

Read Next

Breaking News BREAKING: Nigerian High Court Bars Supporters, Activists, Others From Premises For Terrorism Cases With 24 Hours To Nnamdi Kanu’s Hearing
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Niger Delta Ondo Oil-Producing Community Sues Buhari, National Assembly Over Violation Of NDDC Act, Marginalisation
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Politics Nigerian Government Rejected Lie Detectors Offered By US, Claimed They Would Not Work — Soyinka
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Insecurity EXCLUSIVE: Family Of Abducted Bank Of Agriculture MD, Ali-Hassan Sold Abuja House To Raise N100m Paid As Ransom To Terrorists Who Attacked Kaduna Train
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Legal Wrongful dismissal: Court Orders Airtel To Pay Ex-employee N165.98m
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Police Inspector-General Appoints New Commissioners Of Police For Kaduna, Adamawa, Edo, Imo States
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Breaking News BREAKING: Nigerian High Court Bars Supporters, Activists, Others From Premises For Terrorism Cases With 24 Hours To Nnamdi Kanu’s Hearing
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Niger Delta Ondo Oil-Producing Community Sues Buhari, National Assembly Over Violation Of NDDC Act, Marginalisation
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Politics Nigerian Government Rejected Lie Detectors Offered By US, Claimed They Would Not Work — Soyinka
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Insecurity EXCLUSIVE: Family Of Abducted Bank Of Agriculture MD, Ali-Hassan Sold Abuja House To Raise N100m Paid As Ransom To Terrorists Who Attacked Kaduna Train
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
News Group Condemns Sale Of Petrol Above Pump Price In Edo, Calls For Resignation Of Junior Petroleum Minister, Timipre Sylva
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
News Nigerian Lawyer Who Secured N46billion Shell Compensation For Ogoniland, Lucius Nwosu, Is Dead
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Legal Wrongful dismissal: Court Orders Airtel To Pay Ex-employee N165.98m
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
News Nigerian Man Stabbed To Death By American Girlfriend In United States One Week To 28th Birthday
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Police Inspector-General Appoints New Commissioners Of Police For Kaduna, Adamawa, Edo, Imo States
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
News US Senate Confirms Ketanji Jackson As First Black Woman In Supreme Court
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
News Some Presidential, Governorship Aspirants Facing Corruption Trial Seek Power To Get Immunity — Falana
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Insecurity Gunmen Dare Governor Soludo, Set Another Anambra Council Secretariat Ablaze
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad