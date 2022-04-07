Kogi Government Places One-Week Ban On Beef After ‘Mysterious’ Death Of Over 20 Cows

No fewer than 20 cows have mysteriously died in Lokoja, the Kogi State capital.

According to reports, the mysterious death of the cattle is suspected to be from alleged poisoning.



Meanwhile, the Kogi State Government has warned citizens to stay away from the consumption of beef in the next one week.

According to the State Director of Veterinary Services, Salau Mohammed Tarawa, the dead cows were already taken to some markets for sale to unsuspecting citizens.

The dead cows were said to have been taken towards Osara, Ajaokuta, Obajana, Kotonkarfe and Kakanda areas.

However, the state government said it had retrieved some of the dead cows that were discovered in the market.

Tarawa further explained that the Ministry of Agriculture was collaborating with security agencies to invite the herders involved for questioning, saying appropriate action would be taken against them.

Also, the Permanent Secretary of the State Ministry of Agriculture, Mallam Sani Abdulganiyu, appealed to the general public to cooperate with the ministry to address the situation without compromising their health.

Head, Agro Rangers Unit Kogi State Command, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Bayode Emmanuel, said the cows were discovered by some officials of the Unit in Lokoja.

“The cows emerged from the back of the State Secretariat complex where they had gone to graze. All of a sudden, they started behaving funny, slumped and died instantly within minutes.

“Upon interrogation, the Fulani herder said he was coming out with them after grazing before the incident happened,” he added.