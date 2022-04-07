Lagos Appoints MC Oluomo Parks Management Committee Chairman After Sacking By Road Transport Union, NURTW

Members of the committee are to report to the Ministry of Transportation, Alausa Secretariat, Ikeja.

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 07, 2022

Lagos State Government has appointed an ex-chairman of the state’s chapter of the National Union of Road Transport Workers, Musiliu Akinsanya popularly called MC Oluomo, as the chairman of its Parks Management Committee.

 

This comes a few hours after Oluomo was sacked by the NURTW.

A former Assistant Inspector General of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, was also appointed as the Liaison Officer between the government and the committee.

 

A statement released by the state Commissioner of Information and Culture, Gbenga Omotoso, titled “Lagos govt sets up Parks Management Committee,” said it was in fulfilment of the government’s promise to ensure that events in the NURTW were not allowed to threaten law and order.

 

 

 

Omotoso stated that the state government exercised its constitutional powers to ensure that no vacuum, which can disrupt the peace of the state, is allowed to exist in the parks.

 

According to him, members of the committee are to report to the Ministry of Transportation, Alausa Secretariat, Ikeja.

 

 

 

He listed members of the committee, who have been selected following consultations with stakeholders in the sector, as follows:

 

 

 

1. Mr. Hakeem Odumosu (AIG Rtd) – Government Liaison Officer

 

2. Alh Musiliu Ayinde Akinsanya – Chairman

 

3. Alh Sulyman B. Ojora – Deputy Chairman

 

4. Dr. Taiwo Olufemi Salaam – Secretary

 

5. Comrade Olayiwola Lemboye

 

6. Alh Mustapha Adekunle

 

7. Alh Ganiyu Shittu

 

8. Alh Mukaila Runsewe

 

9. Alh Sulyman Yusuf

 

10. Alh Mufutau Mutiu

 

11. Alh Yinka Hassan

 

12. Alh Sunday Ogunleye

 

13. Alh Moshood Omojowa

 

14. Alh Ismaila Aigoro

 

15. Alh Ibrahim Yusuf. O

 

16. Alh Akeem Tijani

 

17. Mrs Omolabake Adelakun

 

18. Comrade Kazeem Hassan

 

19. Alh Wasiu Amole

 

20. Alh Ganiyu Ayinde

 

21. Anthony Adeyinka Adeboye

 

22. John Victor Owolabi

 

23. Saburi Salami

 

24. Ibrahim Onitiju

 

25. Odusanya Gbenga

 

 

 

The state government on March 10 suspended NURTW operations in all parks and garages, following the initial suspension of Oluomo by the NURTW.

 

This was followed by reports that the state government had appointed Oluomo as chairman of its parks committee but the government swiftly denied it.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Human Rights Lawless Nigeria’s Secret Police, DSS, Illegally Detains Corps Member In Ondo, Denies Family Members, Lawyer Access To Him
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Scandal Air France Tears Open Nigerian Professor’s Luggage, Ignores Request For Explanation
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Court Affirms Ayade As Cross River Governor Despite Dumping PDP For Ruling Party, APC
0 Comments
36 Minutes Ago
Human Rights Sowore Asks Amnesty International To Close Nigerian Office For ‘Turning A Blind Eye To Human Rights Abuses, Romancing With Oppressors’
0 Comments
12 Minutes Ago
Politics Peter Obi Not Fit For Nigerian President, Achieved Only Boreholes, Roads In Anambra – Asari Dokubo
0 Comments
8 Minutes Ago
Insecurity Police Rescue 12 Kidnapped Passengers In Kogi, Four Still Missing
0 Comments
5 Minutes Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Insecurity Nigerian Military Intercepts Millions Of Naira Cash, Other Items Being Taken To Bandits As Ransom
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Human Rights Sowore Asks Amnesty International To Close Nigerian Office For ‘Turning A Blind Eye To Human Rights Abuses, Romancing With Oppressors’
0 Comments
12 Minutes Ago
Insecurity EXCLUSIVE: Family Of Abducted Bank Of Agriculture MD, Ali-Hassan Sold Abuja House To Raise N100m Paid As Ransom To Terrorists Who Attacked Kaduna Train
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
News Bola Ige's Murder: I'll Be Delighted To Go To Court To Provide Details — Wole Soyinka
0 Comments
32 Minutes Ago
Insecurity Police Rescue 12 Kidnapped Passengers In Kogi, Four Still Missing
0 Comments
5 Minutes Ago
News Labour Party Picks Former APC Lawmaker, Lasun As Osun Governorship Candidate
0 Comments
7 Minutes Ago
Politics Peter Obi Not Fit For Nigerian President, Achieved Only Boreholes, Roads In Anambra – Asari Dokubo
0 Comments
8 Minutes Ago
News Deeper Life Founder, Pastor Kumuyi Slams Church Choir Over ‘Worldly’ Dance, Dresses
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Court Affirms Ayade As Cross River Governor Despite Dumping PDP For Ruling Party, APC
0 Comments
36 Minutes Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: IPOB Leader, Nnamdi Kanu Sues Nigerian Government For N50billion Over ‘Unconstitutional Extradition, Torture’
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
News Court Dismisses Disgraced DCP Abba Kyari’s Fundamental Rights Suit Against NDLEA
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
News Court Frees Ex-Minister, Abba Moro, Convicts Ex-Perm Secretary Over 2014 Immigration Recruitment Tragedy
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad