Lagos Appoints MC Oluomo Parks Management Committee Chairman After Sacking By Road Transport Union, NURTW

Lagos State Government has appointed an ex-chairman of the state’s chapter of the National Union of Road Transport Workers, Musiliu Akinsanya popularly called MC Oluomo, as the chairman of its Parks Management Committee.

This comes a few hours after Oluomo was sacked by the NURTW.

A former Assistant Inspector General of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, was also appointed as the Liaison Officer between the government and the committee.

A statement released by the state Commissioner of Information and Culture, Gbenga Omotoso, titled “Lagos govt sets up Parks Management Committee,” said it was in fulfilment of the government’s promise to ensure that events in the NURTW were not allowed to threaten law and order.

Omotoso stated that the state government exercised its constitutional powers to ensure that no vacuum, which can disrupt the peace of the state, is allowed to exist in the parks.

According to him, members of the committee are to report to the Ministry of Transportation, Alausa Secretariat, Ikeja.

He listed members of the committee, who have been selected following consultations with stakeholders in the sector, as follows:

1. Mr. Hakeem Odumosu (AIG Rtd) – Government Liaison Officer

2. Alh Musiliu Ayinde Akinsanya – Chairman

3. Alh Sulyman B. Ojora – Deputy Chairman

4. Dr. Taiwo Olufemi Salaam – Secretary

5. Comrade Olayiwola Lemboye

6. Alh Mustapha Adekunle

7. Alh Ganiyu Shittu

8. Alh Mukaila Runsewe

9. Alh Sulyman Yusuf

10. Alh Mufutau Mutiu

11. Alh Yinka Hassan

12. Alh Sunday Ogunleye

13. Alh Moshood Omojowa

14. Alh Ismaila Aigoro

15. Alh Ibrahim Yusuf. O

16. Alh Akeem Tijani

17. Mrs Omolabake Adelakun

18. Comrade Kazeem Hassan

19. Alh Wasiu Amole

20. Alh Ganiyu Ayinde

21. Anthony Adeyinka Adeboye

22. John Victor Owolabi

23. Saburi Salami

24. Ibrahim Onitiju

25. Odusanya Gbenga

The state government on March 10 suspended NURTW operations in all parks and garages, following the initial suspension of Oluomo by the NURTW.

This was followed by reports that the state government had appointed Oluomo as chairman of its parks committee but the government swiftly denied it.