Nigerian Lawyer Who Secured N46billion Shell Compensation For Ogoniland, Lucius Nwosu, Is Dead

A Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Lucius Nwosu, is dead, a report by TheCable said.

The legal luminary was said to have died on Tuesday morning.



Although the cause of his death is yet to be disclosed, he was said to have battled ill health for some time.

Nwosu has handled several top cases, especially suits bordering on oil and gas.

Nwosu was the lead counsel to some Ogoni communities and had helped them secure a N45.9 billion compensation from Shell Petroleum Development Company.

He also handled cases of some oil communities in Akwa Ibom wherein the court ordered the Nigerian National Petroleum Company and Mobil Producing Nigeria Unlimited to pay N81.9 billion to the communities as compensation for oil spillage.

In February, Nwosu asked the Nigerian Bar Association to restrain Wole Olanipekun (SAN), former president of the NBA, from bidding for the chairmanship of the Body of Benchers.

Nwosu accused Olanipekun of engaging in unprofessional conduct contrary to the provisions of section 3 of the Legal Practitioners Act Cap L 11, which provides that a BOB member should be of the highest distinction in the legal profession.

However, on March 31, Olanipekun emerged as the new chairman of the Body of Benchers.

Nwosu was born at Udo Ezinihitte Mbaise Local Government Area of Imo State.

He attended the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, graduating in 1980.

He then proceeded to Lagos to attend mandatory law school qualifying as a barrister and solicitor in 1981.

He was conferred with the SAN rank in 2004.



