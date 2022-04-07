Nigerian Man Stabbed To Death By American Girlfriend In United States One Week To 28th Birthday

A young Nigerian man based in Miami, United States, Christian Toby Obumseli, has been killed by his white girlfriend, Courtney Tailor, in their home.

The incident happened on April 3, at an apartment the lovers shared.



Tailor, who is a popular influencer with over 2 million followers on Instagram, stabbed the Nigerian to death one week before his 28th birthday.

After killing the young man for yet-to-be established reasons, the white lady is claiming to be mentally ill in order to avoid prosecution and imprisonment.

Confirming the development, elder brother of the victim, Jeff, in an Instagram post said, “I honestly can’t believe I’m writing this. It is with the heaviest heart I announce the murder of my younger brother, Christian (Toby) who was brutally killed on Sunday, a week from his 28th birthday — I’m truly at a loss for words. He didn’t deserve this.

"This is a lot to process. Thank you to everyone who has reached out. Your support is truly felt and appreciated during this devastating time. I ask the community to please pray for me and my family. Pray for strength for the long road ahead to justice.”

It was gathered that police are yet to arrest the killer despite overwhelming evidence against her.









