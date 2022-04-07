Nigerian Youth Service Scheme, NYSC Warns Corps Members Against Criticising Buhari Government On Twitter, Facebook, Others

by Saharareporters, New York Apr 07, 2022

The Director-General of National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Maj.-Gen. Shuaibu Ibrahim, has warned corps members against criticising the policies of President Muhammadu Buhari’s government on social media.

 

Ibrahim on Wednesday gave the warning during the inauguration of the senior staff quarters at the NYSC Permanent Orientation Camp, Ikare-Akoko, Ondo.

Ibrahim said, “Let me warn you against using social media to disparage government policies.

 

“Rather, you should allow all the lessons learnt in the course of the orientation programme to incorporate you into change vanguards and the youths of the new Nigeria, who will take the nation out of the myriads of challenges facing it.”

 

He urged the corps members to do their best for the development of the country.

 

“My dear patriotic children in the service to the fatherland, I want to urge you to give your best to the development of this country wherever you find yourselves and continue to work relentlessly towards achieving the unity and integration of Nigeria, which the NYSC was established to promote,” he said.

 

He added that the government would “not relent in improving your welfare”.

 

“This is part of the reasons you have been enrolled on the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS),” he said.

 

“I want you to reciprocate the kind gesture and welcome development from the government and contribute your quota at your various places of primary assignment and host communities.”

