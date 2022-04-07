Ondo Governor, Akeredolu Reportedly Hospitalised in Germany

Akeredolu’s absence in the state has generated criticisms, with some residents of the state accusing the governor of abandoning the state.

by Saharareporters, New York Apr 07, 2022

There are indications that Rotimi Akeredolu, governor of Ondo state may have been hospitalised in Germany after falling ill.

SaharaReporters gathered that Akeredolu left Nigeria for Germany after attending the March 26 All Progressives Congress (APC) national convention in Abuja, and is reportedly hospitalised in the European country.

Ondo State Governor Rotimi Akeredolu

“Yes, he is not in the country currently,” an aide to the governor told SaharaReporters.

SaharaReporters learnt that Akeredolu’s absence in the state has generated criticisms, with some residents of the state accusing the governor of abandoning the state.

“It's now a week Ondo State Governor abandoned the state and flew out for medical attention. #WhereIsAketi?,” a Facebook user, Arakunrin Ajos asked. 

“It's bad that a state governor went for medical leave without informing the people. #WhereIsAketi?.”

In 2019, the governor was out of the state for five weeks while seeking medical attention in Abuja.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Saharareporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics It’s Laughable Governor Wike Wants To Become President; Does He Look Like A President – Ex-militant, Asari Dokubo
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Islam I’d Rather Die Of Hunger Than Be Quiet When Innocent Nigerians Are Being Killed Under Buhari Government – Sacked Abuja Imam
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Politics Many Nigerian Senators Believe Buhari Doesn’t Want To Do Anything About Insecurity, Says Edo Federal Lawmaker
0 Comments
32 Minutes Ago
Politics Buhari Is Shameless For Not Resigning As President After Failing To Fulfil Promises To Nigerians– Fayose
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
#EndSARS Reopening Lekki Tollgate Is A Sign Of Disregard For Lives Of Citizens – Aisha Yesufu
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics 2023: God Will Give Nigeria Best Person As President – Governor El-Rufai Tells Tinubu, Avoids Endorsement
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics Many Nigerian Senators Believe Buhari Doesn’t Want To Do Anything About Insecurity, Says Edo Federal Lawmaker
0 Comments
32 Minutes Ago
Insecurity Nigerian Military Intercepts Millions Of Naira Cash, Other Items Being Taken To Bandits As Ransom
0 Comments
10 Minutes Ago
SPONSORED CONTENT SPONSORED: Bumper Harvest For Zenith Bank Shareholders As Bank Pays Dividend Of N97.33 Billion
0 Comments
3 Minutes Ago
CRIME Former Ekiti Governor, Oni, Others Attacked By Armed Hoodlums During Political Event
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Politics It’s Laughable Governor Wike Wants To Become President; Does He Look Like A President – Ex-militant, Asari Dokubo
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Islam I’d Rather Die Of Hunger Than Be Quiet When Innocent Nigerians Are Being Killed Under Buhari Government – Sacked Abuja Imam
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Islam Jigawa Islamic Police, Hisbah, Confiscates 1,426 Bottles Of Alcoholic Beverages, Arrest 15 During Raid On Beer Parlours
0 Comments
37 Minutes Ago
Police EXCLUSIVE: Aggrieved Nigerian Policemen Pick New Date For Nationwide Protest, Strike Action
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Insecurity Fifteen Travellers Abducted By Bandits Along Kogi Highway During 2-Hour Operation
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
News Lagos Appoints MC Oluomo Parks Management Committee Chairman After Sacking By Road Transport Union, NURTW
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
News Nigerian Youth Service Scheme, NYSC Warns Corps Members Against Criticising Buhari Government On Twitter, Facebook, Others
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Terrorism Buhari Government Knows What We Want, Say Terrorists Who Attacked Abuja-Kaduna Train, Threaten To Kill Kidnapped Victims
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad