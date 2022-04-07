Ondo Governor, Akeredolu Reportedly Hospitalised in Germany

There are indications that Rotimi Akeredolu, governor of Ondo state may have been hospitalised in Germany after falling ill.

SaharaReporters gathered that Akeredolu left Nigeria for Germany after attending the March 26 All Progressives Congress (APC) national convention in Abuja, and is reportedly hospitalised in the European country.

Ondo State Governor Rotimi Akeredolu

“Yes, he is not in the country currently,” an aide to the governor told SaharaReporters.

SaharaReporters learnt that Akeredolu’s absence in the state has generated criticisms, with some residents of the state accusing the governor of abandoning the state.

“It's now a week Ondo State Governor abandoned the state and flew out for medical attention. #WhereIsAketi?,” a Facebook user, Arakunrin Ajos asked.

“It's bad that a state governor went for medical leave without informing the people. #WhereIsAketi?.”

In 2019, the governor was out of the state for five weeks while seeking medical attention in Abuja.