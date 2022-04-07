Oyo House Of Reps Member Who Empowered Constituents With Goats Emerges Consensus Candidate For 2023

SaharaReporters learnt that being one of the favourites of the governor of the state, Seyi Makinde, Olajide emerged after the governor prevailed on the party leaders.

by SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK Apr 07, 2022

A member of the House of Representatives, representing Ibadan Northwest/Southwest area of Oyo State, Adedeji Stanley Olajide a.k.a. Odidiomo, has emerged the consensus candidate for the same constituency for 2023 elections.
SaharaReporters learnt that being one of the favourites of the governor of the state, Seyi Makinde, Olajide emerged after the governor prevailed on the party leaders.


SaharaReporters recalls that last year, the Member of the House of Representatives, empowered 300 women in his constituency comprising widows, aged and vulnerable women with female goats.
In his remarks at the presentation of the goats, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) lawmaker had said many of the beneficiaries felt having goats in their backyards would make them financially stable since the she-goats were of special breeds and could produce between three to four offspring twice a year.
It was learnt that governor Makinde purchased PDP forms for the two Senatorial seats, 11 House of Representatives seats and the 16 House of Assembly seats.
This development according to a source created a lot of crisis in the state chapter of the party.
A source at one of the meetings where Olajide Odidiomo was affirmed as the party's consensus candidate said, "I can authoritatively inform you that the incumbent House of Representatives member has been given a return ticket.”
"All other aspirants like Mogaji Akin Fagbemi, Hon. Abayomi Fagbenro (Bibiire) are equally commended for being great party men, but Adedeji Stanley Olajide is seen as a product who can deliver for the PDP again in 2023," the source added.
When contacted, Hon. Stanley Adedeji Olajide (Odidiomo) said it was true he had been handed the party's return ticket.

