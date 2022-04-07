US Senate Confirms Ketanji Jackson As First Black Woman In Supreme Court

The final confirmation vote required only a simple majority.

by SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK Apr 07, 2022

The United States’ Senate has confirmed President Joe Biden's Supreme Court nominee, Ketanji Brown Jackson, in a historic vote that paves the way for her to become the first Black woman to serve on the highest court in the nation.
The final confirmation vote required only a simple majority.


The tally was 53 to 47 with Senators Susan Collins of Maine, Mitt Romney of Utah and Lisa Murkowski of Alaska joining with Democrats to vote in favor of Jackson.
Kamala Harris, who is the first Black woman to serve as Vice President, presided over the Senate during the historic vote in her capacity as president of the Senate, CNN reports.
After the gavel struck down, Democratic senators could be seen clapping and giving a standing ovation.
Jackson’s confirmation won’t change the ideological balance of the court.
But the confirmation marks a significant historic milestone for the Supreme Court and the federal judiciary.
It also represents a victory for Democrats that they can tout as bipartisan, and a way for the President to deliver on a campaign promise at a time when the US faces a number of challenges at home and abroad, including soaring inflation and the crisis in Ukraine.

