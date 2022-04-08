AAC Party Congratulates Nigerian Women Over Court Ruling On 35% Affirmative Action

The African Action Congress (AAC) has congratulated Nigerian women following a ruling by the Federal High Court which favours women's participation in politics.

On Wednesday, the court resolved two issues and granted all the reliefs sought by the women, urging the government to implement the 35 per cent affirmative action policy on women's appointments in politics.

Reacting in a statement, the AAC proposed a 50/50 chance for women at the political tables. This is said to have been on since 2019.

It also urged Nigerian women to seize the electioneering period to flood all political arenas; from the Presidency to state, legislative and local government positions.

It said, “It is not enough to win in court. It is important they win politically.”

The statement issued on Wednesday by Femi Adeyeye, the National Publicity Secretary reads, “The AAC wishes to congratulate Nigerian women on the legal victory secured today, after a long legal battle against a patriarchal political system that has relegated our women for so long. The landmark judgement came up today April 6, 2022, at Federal High Court, Abuja. We give kudos to the legal team led by Funmi Falana Esq and to all civil society organisations who led the campaign.

“We accept our unfortunate reality which is that women are underrepresented in our political space. Even in our political parties, they are either chosen as deputies or are already fixed as women leaders.

“Positions such as women leader, when there is no men leader is a testimony to the fact that women are treated like some afterthought in our society. But as a party that is geared towards re-engineering society, we have proposed since 2019, a 50/50 chance for our women at the political tables where decisions that affect generations are made. This for us, we stated was going to be the starting point.

“We do not see our women as weaker elements who should be ‘allowed’ or given the chance- to use the Nigerian political parlance, we rather see them as major players in our polity, who should be given all necessary social and economic supports that would make politics so attractive to them.

“We believe that the idea of appropriating figures to the participation of our women or our youths is decorated tokenism, to put it mildly.

“We as a revolutionary party acknowledge the age-long saying that there is no complete revolution without the liberation of women. And that is why we use this medium to call on Nigerian women, to seize this period of electioneering to flood all political arenas. From Presidency to state, legislative and local government positions, we want to see them in action. Not just waiting to be political appointees.

“It is not enough to win in court. It is important they win politically. Congratulations once again to Nigerians and in particular, our women. Onward to victory.”