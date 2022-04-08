Abuja-Kaduna Train Bombing: 141 Passengers Still Missing As Railway Corporation Recovers More Coaches

At least 141 persons out of the 362 onboard the AK-9 train bombed by terrorists recently, are still missing, says the Nigerian Railway Corporation, NRC.

The NRC Managing Director, Fidet Okhiria, in an update on Friday noted that half of the capsised Coach SP 00003 had been pushed back to a standing position while Coach SPA 00002 had been re-railed and pushed back to Rigasa station, Kaduna.



He said, “The total number of recovered Coaches is now 12 out of 14. These include all the 11 Coaches of the attacked AK9 train and a Coach of the Rescue Train. All 12 Coaches recovered have been moved safely to our stations.

“Efforts are continuing to recover the remaining two Coaches and Loco 2809.

"Intensive and more expansive track repair works have also been achieved at the incident site.”



