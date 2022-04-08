After Seven-year Failure, Buhari Vows To Clean Mess In Nigeria Before End Of Tenure

President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday says he is determined to clean the mess in the country, having made three unsuccessful attempts at becoming Nigerian president.

Buhari said this while receiving a delegation of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN) led by its President, Mrs. Comfort Olu Eyitayo, according to a statement signed by presidential spokesperson Femi Adesina.

Muhammadu Buhari

He was elected Nigerian president in 2015 after defeating Goodluck Jonathan of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

“Having served as a military Head of State, and returned to politics to serve as a president, after losing three elections, I have seen the system of accountability in the country, and the mess to be cleaned up,” Buhari said.

While lauding the contributions of the institute in ensuring probity, accountability and transparency, the President called for more diligence and professionalism.

He assured that his administration would continue to engage experts to gain measurable and reliable results, adding that professionals in various fields, especially accounting, provide the strength and framework for thriving economies.

Describing ICAN as a “social stabiliser” of the economy, the President said he would go through reports and recommendations of the institute on inclusivity and strengthening the nation’s accounting system for growth.

In her remarks, the Minister of Finance, Zainab Ahmed, congratulated the President of ICAN and the new management.

According to her, ICAN had, over many years, played a key role in the domestication of some international policies in the country, urging more interest in Finance Act implementation.

“As a female President in a male dominated environment, you are an example to our young girls of what can be achieved through diligence and excellence,” the minister said.

President of ICAN appreciated Buhari and his administration in adhering to best accounting principles and practices to secure and revive the economy, particularly reverting to the January to December budget calendar.

Eyitayo said the institute had established seven faculties to train accountants in specialized fields, which include forensic accounting.



The ICAN President stated that forensic accounting, working with security outfits, could be used to reduce the security challenges facing the country by tracking all monies used in committing crimes, and payments.