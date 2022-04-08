BREAKING: Court Strikes Out Eight ‘Defective, Baseless’ Charges Against Nnamdi Kanu

Kanu is being held by the Department of State Services (DSS) at its headquarters in Abuja, after the Nigerian government repatriated him from Kenya in June 2021, an action his lawyers termed “illegal, unlawful, unconstitutional extradition”.

by saharareporters, new york Apr 08, 2022

A Federal High Court in Abuja has struck out eight out of the 15 counts filed against Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), by the Nigerian government.

 

Kanu is being held by the Department of State Services (DSS) at its headquarters in Abuja, after the Nigerian government repatriated him from Kenya in June 2021, an action his lawyers termed “illegal, unlawful, unconstitutional extradition”.

He is standing trial on charges bordering on treasonable felony and terrorism before the court.

 

Delivering judgement on Friday, Justice Binta Nyako struck out counts 6, 7, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13 and 14 filed against Kanu by the Nigerian government.

 

He is to stand trial on counts 1,2,3,4,5,8 and 15.

 

Mike Ozekhome, Kanu’s lead counsel had described the charges as “defective and baseless”.

 

He said his application seeks the “quashing, striking out and dismissing of the 15-count amended charge” for being “incompetent and denying the court of jurisdiction to entertain the suit”.

 

The application, premised on 34 grounds and supported by a 36-paragraph affidavit, is also seeking an order acquitting and discharging Kanu.

 

Ozekhome adopted his application and asked the court to strike out the entire charge.

 

However, Shuaibu Labaran, the prosecution counsel, asked the court to dismiss the defendant’s application.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
saharareporters, new york

You may also like

Read Next

Politics Governor Udom Plots To Hijack Akwa Ibom PDP Membership Cards From Abuja, Delegates List To Favour Anointed Candidate – Sources
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Nigerian High Court Fixes Dates For Nnamdi Kanu’s Bail Hearing
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics IPOB Supporters Storm Abuja Court For Nnamdi Kanu’s Trial, Defy Security Presence
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics Unguarded Comments Are Part Of Insecurity, President Buhari's Spokesperson, Adesina, Attacks Pastor Adeboye, Sacked Abuja Imam, Other Clerics
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Politics IPOB Threatens To Reveal Identities Of Sponsors Of Unknown Gunmen, Killings In Southeastern Nigeria
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics Delta House Of Representatives’ Member, Ossai, Gives Out Pesticides, Sprayers For Empowerment
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Opinion A Troubling History of Consensus Politics By Azu Ishiekwene
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Opinion Where Is Our Government? By Niyi Osundare
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Sports Nigerian Football Federation President, Pinnick Must Resign – Stakeholders Fume Over World Cup Loss
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Insecurity Abuja-Kaduna Train Bombing: 141 Passengers Still Missing As Railway Corporation Recovers More Coaches
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Politics Governor Udom Plots To Hijack Akwa Ibom PDP Membership Cards From Abuja, Delegates List To Favour Anointed Candidate – Sources
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
News Nigeria Under Buhari Overtakes Iraq As Country With Highest Attacks By Islamic State Terrorists
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
News NIN-SIM Deadline: Civic Group, SERAP Threatens To Sue Buhari Government For Blocking 72million Nigerians
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Nigerian High Court Fixes Dates For Nnamdi Kanu’s Bail Hearing
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics IPOB Supporters Storm Abuja Court For Nnamdi Kanu’s Trial, Defy Security Presence
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Opinion Let’s Thank Buhari For Breaking Up Nigeria! By Bayo Oluwasanmi
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
News How Nigerian Prison Officials Arrange For Young People To Serve Jail Terms For Criminals, Convicts— Falana
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Opinion Nigeria: A Nation at the Crossroads Of Extreme Poverty, Conflict, And Disintegration By Richard Odusanya.
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad