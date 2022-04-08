BREAKING: Nigerian High Court Fixes Dates For Nnamdi Kanu’s Bail Hearing

Kanu appeared before Justice Binta Nyako of the Federal High Court, Abuja on Friday in continuation of his trial.

by saharareporters, new york Apr 08, 2022

The Federal High Court in Abuja has fixed May 18 and 26 for the hearing on the bail application of the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu.

Eight out of the fifteen counts filed against Kanu, bordering on terrorism and related offences, were earlier struck out by the court.

Mike Ozekhome (SAN), who led the IPOB leader’s defence team had asked for a bail application. Justice Nyako subsequently fixed May 18 and 26, 2022 for a hearing on the application.

She, however, said she would communicate with the legal team before the next seating regarding the proposal to move the venue of Kanu’s trial.

SaharaReporters earlier reported that Kanu’s supporters in a daring move on Friday stormed the premises of the court in solidarity with their leader despite the heavy security presence.

The supporters who converged on the Ministry of Justice area chanted solidarity songs. They vowed not to leave despite the effort by the gun-toting operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) and Nigerian police to drive them away.

All roads leading to the court have since been barricaded by the security operatives.

The supporters are demanding the unconditional release of their leader insisting that he is being persecuted for just no cause.

Meanwhile, journalists have been barred from covering the trial following the issuance of the new “Practice Directions On Trial of Terrorism Cases” by the Chief Judge of the Federal High Court, John Terhemba Tsoho.

