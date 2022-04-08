Buhari Writes House Of Representatives, Seeks Increase Of Fuel Subsidy To N4Trillion From N442Billion

This will signify an increase from N442 billion to N4 trillion as Buhari seeks a review of the 2022 fiscal framework.

by saharareporters, new york Apr 08, 2022

President Muhammadu Buhari is now seeking a whopping N4 trillion for petrol subsidy for 2022.

This will signify an increase from N442 billion to N4 trillion as Buhari seeks a review of the 2022 fiscal framework.

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, on Thursday read a letter from the President, titled “Submission of the Revised 2022 Fiscal Framework” during plenary.

Buhari in the letter dated April 5, cited the rising market price of crude oil heightened by the Russian-Ukraine war.

“As you are aware, there have been new developments both in the global economy as well as in the domestic economy which have necessitated the revision of the 2022 Fiscal Framework on which the 2022 Budget was based,” he said.

“These developments include spikes in the market price of crude oil, aggravated by the Russian-Ukraine war, signiﬁcantly lower oil production volume due principally to production shut-ins as a result of massive theft of crude oil between the production platforms and the terminals.”

According to him, the adjustments to the 2022 fiscal framework include a rise in the estimated crude oil price benchmark from $62 per barrel to $73 per barrel.

It also read, “A reduction in the projected oil production volume by 283,000 barrels per day, from 1.883 million barrels per day to 1.600 million barrels per day.”

saharareporters, new york

