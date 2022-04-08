Court Jails 33-year-old Man For Breaking Into Ex-President, Obasanjo’s Residence To Steal

Sowemimo, whose address was not provided, pleaded guilty to the two counts of theft and causing breach of peace.

by SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK Apr 08, 2022

A Magistrate Court in Abeokuta, Ogun State, on Friday, sentenced a 33-year-old man, Seun Sowemimo, to 12 months imprisonment without the option of a fine, for attempting to steal from ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo.
Sowemimo, whose address was not provided, pleaded guilty to the two counts of theft and causing breach of peace.


According to the News Agency of Nigeria, the Magistrate, Mrs. Olajumoke Somefun, said that the prosecution proved beyond reasonable doubt that the convict was guilty as charged.
Prosecuting ASP Olakunle Shonibare had earlier told the court that Sowemimo scaled the fence into Obasanjo’s compound in Abeokuta on April 1 with the intent to steal.
He explained that, immediately he jumped in, he was caught by one of the security guards on duty.
He said that the offence contravened the Criminal Code Laws of Ogun, 2006.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK

You may also like

Read Next

International Russian Invasion: EU Vows To Speed Up Process For Ukraine’s Membership
0 Comments
51 Minutes Ago
Education University Unions, SSANU, NASU Extend Warning Strike By Two Weeks
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Politics After Seven-year Failure, Buhari Vows To Clean Mess In Nigeria Before End Of Tenure
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Insecurity Abuja-Kaduna Train Bombing: 141 Passengers Still Missing As Railway Corporation Recovers More Coaches
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics Criminals Attacking Anambra Come From Other South-East States – Governor Soludo
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Politics Yoruba Nation Agitator, Sunday Igboho Meets With Legal Team In Benin Republic On Next Steps
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Opinion A Troubling History of Consensus Politics By Azu Ishiekwene
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
International Russian Invasion: EU Vows To Speed Up Process For Ukraine’s Membership
0 Comments
51 Minutes Ago
News How Nigerian Prison Officials Arrange For Young People To Serve Jail Terms For Criminals, Convicts— Falana
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Education University Unions, SSANU, NASU Extend Warning Strike By Two Weeks
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Politics After Seven-year Failure, Buhari Vows To Clean Mess In Nigeria Before End Of Tenure
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Insecurity Abuja-Kaduna Train Bombing: 141 Passengers Still Missing As Railway Corporation Recovers More Coaches
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics Criminals Attacking Anambra Come From Other South-East States – Governor Soludo
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Politics Yoruba Nation Agitator, Sunday Igboho Meets With Legal Team In Benin Republic On Next Steps
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: American Actor, Will Smith Banned From Attending Oscars For 10 Years After Slap
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
News Nigeria Under Buhari Overtakes Iraq As Country With Highest Attacks By Islamic State Terrorists
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Sports Nigerian Football Federation President, Pinnick Must Resign – Stakeholders Fume Over World Cup Loss
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Politics Governor Udom Plots To Hijack Akwa Ibom PDP Membership Cards From Abuja, Delegates List To Favour Anointed Candidate – Sources
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad