Court Jails 33-year-old Man For Breaking Into Ex-President, Obasanjo’s Residence To Steal

A Magistrate Court in Abeokuta, Ogun State, on Friday, sentenced a 33-year-old man, Seun Sowemimo, to 12 months imprisonment without the option of a fine, for attempting to steal from ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo.

Sowemimo, whose address was not provided, pleaded guilty to the two counts of theft and causing breach of peace.



According to the News Agency of Nigeria, the Magistrate, Mrs. Olajumoke Somefun, said that the prosecution proved beyond reasonable doubt that the convict was guilty as charged.

Prosecuting ASP Olakunle Shonibare had earlier told the court that Sowemimo scaled the fence into Obasanjo’s compound in Abeokuta on April 1 with the intent to steal.

He explained that, immediately he jumped in, he was caught by one of the security guards on duty.

He said that the offence contravened the Criminal Code Laws of Ogun, 2006.