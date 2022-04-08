IPOB Supporters Storm Abuja Court For Nnamdi Kanu’s Trial, Defy Security Presence

Supporters of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu in a daring move on Friday stormed the premises of the Federal High Court, Abuja, in solidarity with their leader despite the heavy security presence.

The supporters who converged on the Ministry of Justice area chanted solidarity songs. They vowed not to leave despite the effort by the gun-toting operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) and Nigerian police to drive them away.

All roads leading to the court have since been barricaded by the security operatives.

The supporters are demanding the unconditional release of their leader insisting that he is being persecuted for just no cause.

Eight out of the fifteen counts bordering on terrorism and related offences filed against Kanu were struck out by the court on Friday.

Meanwhile, journalists have been barred from covering the trial following the issuance of the new “Practice Directions On Trial of Terrorism Cases” by the Chief Judge of the Federal High Court, John Terhemba Tsoho.

