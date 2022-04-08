Lawless Nigeria's Secret Police, DSS Still Denying Kanu Proper Medical Attention, Change Of Clothes—IPOB Leader's Lawyer

The detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, is still being denied proper medical attention and a change of clothing, his lead counsel, Ifeanyi Ejiofor has said.

Ejiofor noted this on Thursday after a routine visit by the legal team to the IPOB leader who is in the custody of the Department of State Services (DSS), and standing trial for alleged terrorism and other related charges.

According to a statement signed by Ejiofor on Thursday, the "visit was to put finishing touches to the preparations for tomorrow’s (Friday) all-important Court Ruling on our Application challenging the competence of the 15-Count Amended Charge filed by the Prosecution".

Kanu's case comes up for hearing again on Friday and the IPOB leader had called on his supporters to remain in prayers ahead of the day.

Ejiofor said, "Today, our team of lawyers conducted the Court-Ordered routine visit to our indefatigable Client - Onyendu Mazi Nnamdi Kanu at the DSS Headquarters.

"The visit was to put finishing touches to the preparations for tomorrow’s all-important Court Ruling on our Application challenging the competence of the 15-Count Amended Charge filed by the Prosecution.

"Onyendu was duly briefed on the pertinent matters incidental to tomorrow’s outing, as well as today’s Suit filed on his behalf by Chief Mike Ozekhome, SAN, our Lead Counsel on Onyendu's case.

"The Suit is requesting for the Court's compelling interpretation of relevant Statutory Provisions and International Treaties/Conventions, which the Federal Government of Nigeria (FGN) grossly violated in their desperation to abduct, and forcefully rendition Onyendu Mazi Nnamdi Kanu from Kenya to Nigeria.

"Consistent with the usual practice of the DSS personnel, they have continued to rebuff every attempt at ensuring that Onyendu has a change of clothing. The lawless DSS personnel bluntly rejected all clothing brought by our Client's relatives. Again, in clear violation of the extant Orders of the Court.

"In line with the Court's directives, we meticulously ensured that the new clothing met the specifications of the Court, and consequently beat the DSS to their games so that by tomorrow, they will have no excuse to give to the Court for deliberately flouting the positive Orders of the Court.

"We also observed with dismay, as Onyendu's impeccable account revealed that he is not receiving proper medical attention in the custody of the DSS as his health condition is gradually deteriorating.

"This will be addressed in court tomorrow, particularly in view of the DSS' persistent contempt of the Order of Court directing them to allow Onyendu access to his private doctor for an independent medical examination to ascertain his current health condition. This is also a right guaranteed under the Anti-Torture Act.

"Onyendu is confident that justice will be done tomorrow, and we are ever ready to promptly explore all permissible legal avenues to challenge any pronouncement not supported by Law and decisions of Superior Courts, in the unlikely event that any of the counts still survived our legal arsenal.

"Onyendu, as usual, expresses his profound appreciation to Ezigbo UmuChineke who have remained resolute in their belief, focused and confident that the days ahead are brighter, even in the face of every tribulation and adversaries.

"This phase too shall surely come to pass and soon, it shall end in Praises. Victory is ours and there is no going back until victory is achieved.

"You all will see Onyendu LIVE and FIRM tomorrow. Thank you all for your prayers and untiring solidarity, please note that it can never be taken for granted.

We appreciate you all, Ezigbo UmuChineke. Remain blessed."