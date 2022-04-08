Nigeria Under Buhari Overtakes Iraq As Country With Highest Attacks By Islamic State Terrorists

by SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK Apr 08, 2022

Jihad Analytics, a consultancy company which processes data on global and cyber jihad says Nigeria now has the highest number of attacks by the Islamic State (IS).
Data by Jihad Analytics showed that while Nigeria has recorded a total of 162 IS operations since January 2022, Iraq has recorded 120.
“Since the beginning of the year, the Islamic State has conducted half of its attacks in #Africa,” the company wrote in a tweet on Friday.
“For the first time in the history of the jihadi group, Iraq is no longer the country where #IS claims the highest number of operations: the group #ISWAP is now more active in Nigeria.”
As of March, Nigeria ranked sixth on the 2022 global terrorism index (GTI).
The ranking was viewed as a relative improvement as Nigeria dropped two places from the fourth position — a position it had been since 2017.
IS has killed thousands and displaced millions in North-Eastern Nigeria.
It has also severally attacked the convoy of the Governor of Borno state, Babagana Umara Zulum.
The Nigerian military has repeatedly claimed that the insurgency had been largely defeated and frequently underplays any losses.
In the past months, soldiers have been targeted by the insurgents, who lay in ambush on their path.

