NIN-SIM Deadline: Civic Group, SERAP Threatens To Sue Buhari Government For Blocking 72million Nigerians

Over 72.77 million active telecommunication subscribers have been barred from making calls on their SIMs, after a directive from the Federal Government to telecommunication companies.

by SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK Apr 08, 2022

The Socio-Economic Right and Accountability Project, SERAP says it will sue President Muhammadu Buhari's administration for blocking 72million telecommunication subscribers in the country.
Over 72.77 million active telecommunication subscribers have been barred from making calls on their SIMs, after a directive from the Federal Government to telecommunication companies.


Reacting in a tweet, SERAP faulted the blocking of lines without due process.
The tweet reads: “BREAKING: NIN-SIM registration: We’re suing the Buhari administration over the blocking of 72 million subscribers from making calls without due process of law.”
The Nigerian Government, on Monday, ordered telecommunications companies to bar outgoing calls on mobile lines not linked with the National Identification Number (NIN).
The Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Isa Pantami, announced this in a statement on Monday.
Some days ago, the Nigerian government again announced the extension of the deadline for the ongoing national identification number (NIN) and subscriber identity module (SIM) integration exercise by a few days. The exercise was meant to end on Thursday, March 31, 2022.

