Quack Doctor Arrested In Rivers After Using Fake Credit Alert For Hotel Lodging With Lover

The Rivers State Police Command has arrested one Philip Agbe Chukwuemeka at Mgbuoba NTA Road, Port Harcourt, the state capital, for purchasing goods using a fake alert.

In the course of interrogation, the suspect claimed to be a medical doctor working at the Enugu State University Teaching Hospital.

However, the investigation revealed that his claim was false as he had dropped out of the University of Nigeria Nsukka in Year 2 (200 level).

The suspect, who is a native of Umuhunvosi Village in the Isiala-Ngwa South Local Government Area of Abia State, had met a lady via Badoo social media platform and gone all the way from Enugu to Port Harcourt to meet her in person.

He paid for his lodging during their date using fake credit alerts for services totalling about N111,000.

He was subsequently arrested and transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department for investigation and possible prosecution.

Commissioner of Police in the state, Eboka Friday, called on residents to be careful with strangers they met on social media and be quick in reporting individuals with deceptive tendencies, the spokesperson for the command, DSP Grace Iringe-Koko, said.