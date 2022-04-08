Russian Invasion: EU Vows To Speed Up Process For Ukraine’s Membership

President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, has promised to offer Ukraine President, Volodymyr Zelenskiy, a speedier start to Ukraine's bid to become a member of the European Union.

During a meeting on Friday, Leyen handed Zelenskiy a questionnaire which would form a starting point for the EU to decide on membership for Kyiv, Reuters reports.



She said, “It will not, as usual, be a matter of years to form this opinion but I think a matter of weeks.”

But Ukrainian President, Zelenskiy said he would come back with answers in a week.

She underlined the sanctions put on Russia over its invasion of Ukraine, saying, “Russia will descend into economic, financial and technological decay, while Ukraine is marching towards the European future, this is what I see.”