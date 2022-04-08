Terrorists Abduct Many Residents In Fresh Attacks On Buhari’s Home State

Terrorists locally known as bandits have reportedly kidnapped an unspecified number of residents in Danjanku village, Musawa Local Government Area (LGA) of Katsina State.

According to residents who escaped the incident, the bandits stormed the community in the early hours of Friday, and operated for many hours.

File Photo

In their account, they claimed the bandits arrived in the village on motorcycles and started shooting indiscriminately. They abducted some locals and escaped with them into the forest, Politics Nigeria reports.

Barely a week ago, five persons were killed by gunmen suspected to be bandits in Yantumaki, Danmusa Local Government Area of the state.

Danmusa, which is on the boundary of Rugu Forest, is one of the main hideouts for gunmen commonly referred to as bandits.

Katsina, despite being the home state of President Muhammadu Buhari, has witnessed sporadic attacks by bandits and kidnappers that have claimed the lives of many.

Over 700 people have been reportedly killed by the gunmen in Jibia, Kankara, Dutsinma, Musawa, Danmusa and Safana local government areas of the state in the last five months.



