University Unions, SSANU, NASU Extend Warning Strike By Two Weeks

On March 27, non-academic workers began a two-week warning strike over the Federal Government’s failure to accept their demands.

by Saharareporters, New York Apr 08, 2022

The Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities and the Non-Academic Staff Union of Education and Associated Institutions on Friday extended their warning strike by two weeks.
On March 27, non-academic workers began a two-week warning strike over the Federal Government’s failure to accept their demands.  

However, the strike was extended through a circular signed by SSANU President, Mohammed Ibrahim, and NASU General Secretary, Peters Adeyemi and sent to NASU and SSANU branch chairmen in universities and inter-university centres, captioned “Re: Commencement of two-week warning strike.” 
The circular reads in part, “Deriving from the failure of the Federal Government to act positively on the ongoing warning strike, JAC hereby directs members to continue with the warning strike for another two weeks, hoping that within the period the government will be in a position to address these issues. 
“However, if the present situation persists, members of NASU and SSANU will be adequately informed about the next line of action before the expiration of the additional two weeks.”

