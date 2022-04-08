We Can’t Allow Nigerians To Bear Arms Despite Rising Killings – Buhari’s Minister

The Minister of Police Affairs, Muhammad Dingyadi, has said the country’s insecurity would be worsened if Nigerians are allowed to bear arms.

He stated this at a media parley in Abuja Thursday evening while answering a question on the call by the Majority Leader of the House of Representatives, Ado Doguwa, who last week said Nigerians should be allowed to bear arms in self-defence considering the deteriorating security situation in the country.

Maigari Dingyadi

According to Daily Trust, Dingyadi said, “We are even doing all we can to ensure that we minimise the circulation of firearms among most Nigerians. We should restrict this to people who are supposed to own them, those who are supposed to use them, people who have been trained to use them and people who have access to use them.

“Otherwise, if you make it all people’s affair, it will worsen the situation. This is my honest opinion. I don’t share that view at this moment, I don’t support that,” the minister said.

He added that his ministry was doing everything in its capacity to ensure that implementation of salary increment for police officers across the country becomes a reality as soon as possible.



