We Intentionally Used President Buhari’s Teeth-picking Picture To Illustrate Lazy, Insensitive Leadership – Scottish University

According to Peoples Gazette, Robert Gordon University said that Buhari’s conduct better summarises various examples of bad leadership worldwide, adding that it encourages academic freedom of its students and academic staff members.

by saharareporters, new york Apr 08, 2022

A prestigious Scottish university has confirmed illustrating bad leadership with a photo of President Muhammadu Buhari picking his teeth amidst rising poverty and insecurity across Nigeria.

According to Peoples Gazette, Robert Gordon University said that Buhari’s conduct better summarises various examples of bad leadership worldwide, adding that it encourages academic freedom of its students and academic staff members.

“The video,” the school said, “demonstrates the lecturer summarising the results of a student-led discussion around various examples of leadership.”

RGU is committed to upholding the academic freedom of its staff,” the Aberdeen-based institution added.

The statement came days after a video of the lecture where Buhari was used to illustrate bad leadership circulated online.

It was learnt that the RGU students drew analysed pictures of Buhari, especially the one in which he was picking his teeth, and concluded that he bore the traits of a lazy, insensitive president.

The infamous photo, which emerged as chaos and deprivation pummelled the Nigerian masses, was released by his office on August 5, 2019, to disparage citizens demanding the immediate release of human rights activist, Omoyele Sowore.

The Sahara Reporters publisher and prominent critic of the Buhari regime had been abducted three days earlier from his Lagos apartment by agents of the brutal State Security Service (SSS), also known as the Department of State Services (DSS).

 

It showed the president on a sofa, picking his teeth, presumably after a meal. The outer pair of his native babanriga clothes hung nearby, while the reflection from the glass shelves showed he was watching himself on television.

 

The picture subsequently earned the Nigerian leader constant and widespread derision and became a catch-all for social media memes.

 

Critics said the picture buttressed Mr Buhari’s enduring public perception as a selfish and incompetent president. His associates and family members have been accused of benefitting immensely through corrupt deals.

 

His nephew, Tunde Sabiu, has gained an increased reputation for stashing billions away in public loot. The president’s son, Yusuf, crashed a motorbike worth more than N100 million in Abuja. The president’s wife, Aisha, and other children are often abroad, where they live large on the resources of a country designated as the world poverty capital.

 

In December 2020, The Gazette reported how the federal tax office paid funnelled money to Isa Funtua, Mr Buhari’s staunch ally who passed on months earlier.

The presidency did not return a request seeking comments about the GRU lecture.

But the president has repeatedly claimed to be managing Nigeria effectively and denied harbouring corruption within his administration and family.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
saharareporters, new york

You may also like

Read Next

Sports Nigerian Football Federation President, Pinnick Must Resign – Stakeholders Fume Over World Cup Loss
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Insecurity Abuja-Kaduna Train Bombing: 141 Passengers Still Missing As Railway Corporation Recovers More Coaches
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Politics Governor Udom Plots To Hijack Akwa Ibom PDP Membership Cards From Abuja, Delegates List To Favour Anointed Candidate – Sources
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Nigerian High Court Fixes Dates For Nnamdi Kanu’s Bail Hearing
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics IPOB Supporters Storm Abuja Court For Nnamdi Kanu’s Trial, Defy Security Presence
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics Unguarded Comments Are Part Of Insecurity, President Buhari's Spokesperson, Adesina, Attacks Pastor Adeboye, Sacked Abuja Imam, Other Clerics
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Opinion A Troubling History of Consensus Politics By Azu Ishiekwene
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Opinion Where Is Our Government? By Niyi Osundare
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Sports Nigerian Football Federation President, Pinnick Must Resign – Stakeholders Fume Over World Cup Loss
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
News Nigeria Under Buhari Overtakes Iraq As Country With Highest Attacks By Islamic State Terrorists
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
News NIN-SIM Deadline: Civic Group, SERAP Threatens To Sue Buhari Government For Blocking 72million Nigerians
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Insecurity Abuja-Kaduna Train Bombing: 141 Passengers Still Missing As Railway Corporation Recovers More Coaches
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Politics Governor Udom Plots To Hijack Akwa Ibom PDP Membership Cards From Abuja, Delegates List To Favour Anointed Candidate – Sources
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Nigerian High Court Fixes Dates For Nnamdi Kanu’s Bail Hearing
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics IPOB Supporters Storm Abuja Court For Nnamdi Kanu’s Trial, Defy Security Presence
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Opinion Let’s Thank Buhari For Breaking Up Nigeria! By Bayo Oluwasanmi
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
News How Nigerian Prison Officials Arrange For Young People To Serve Jail Terms For Criminals, Convicts— Falana
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Opinion Nigeria: A Nation at the Crossroads Of Extreme Poverty, Conflict, And Disintegration By Richard Odusanya.
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad