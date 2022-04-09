2023: Pius Anyim, Peter Obi, Other South-East Presidential Aspirants Unite To Get PDP Ticket

They made the request after their meeting in Abuja on Saturday.

by Saharareporters, New York Apr 09, 2022

Presidential aspirants of the Peoples Democratic Party from the South-East region of Nigeria have demanded that the party’s presidential ticket for 2023 should be zoned to their area.

 

They made the request after their meeting in Abuja on Saturday, PUNCH reports.

The aspirants, who attended the meeting include Senator Anyim Pius Anyim, Mr Peter Obi, Mazi Sam Ohuabunwa and Dr Nwachukwu Anakwenze.

 

Anyim, who read the decisions of the four aspirants, said, “We have agreed to work together as a team and that we will work together to ensure that a South Easterner emerges as PDP flag bearer."

 

Other decisions by the presidential aspirants, according to Senator Anyim, are, “We intend to consult with other zones on this issue and it is based on fairness and equity.

 

“In doing so, it is important to note that we have always supported other zones and we now expect them to reciprocate.

 

“It is to our knowledge that more aspirants may have obtained forms under PDP and we hope they will join us later.”

 

Responding to questions from reporters on whether they were working towards presenting a consensus candidate from among them, Anyim said, “When we get to the bridge, we will cross it. We will work together in the interest of the Party, in the interest of the nation and in the interest of the South East.”

 

When asked if the South-East PDP governors were in support of the meeting, the former President of the Senate said the aspirants were not in the position to speak for the governors.

