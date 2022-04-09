BREAKING: Junketing Nigerian President, Buhari, Departs For London On 20-Day Medical Treatment

President Muhammadu Buhari, notorious for frivolous foreign trips, has embarked on another trip for three weeks in London, the United Kingdom.

The President has been seeing his doctors for undisclosed medical grounds since he assumed office in 2015.

Image

His aides in a statement said he would return to the country after the vacation to commission some projects.

“President Muhammadu Buhari will depart Abuja Saturday today for a 20 day vacation trip. He is expected to return to Nigeria on May 10th, 2022.

“At the end of the visit, President Buhari will be proceeding to his country home Daura where he will Commission developmental projects especially in the sector of education, healthcare and roads,” Buhari's spokesperson, Femi Adesina, said.

This marks the second vacation Buhari will embark on this year.

Recall that SaharaReporters had on December 1, 2021, reported how Buhari departed the country to attend the Expo 2020 in Dubai in the United Arab Emirates.

Shortly after hosting and meeting South African President, Cyril Ramaphosa, Buhari left the nation's capital, Abuja, for the UAE.

The Nigerian President has been junketing across the world in the last six months.

In September 2021, Buhari travelled to New York, United States, to participate in the 76th Session of the United Nations General Assembly.

On October 3, he visited Ethiopia to attend the inauguration of the country’s Prime Minister, Abiy Ahmed, for a second five-year term in office.

He was also in Saudi Arabia on October 24 for an investment conference organised by the Future Investment Initiative Institute and lesser Hajj in Madinah and Makkah.

Two days after returning to Nigeria from Saudi Arabia, Buhari left the country for Glasgow, Scotland, to participate in the 26th Conference of Parties (COP26) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC).

The President, however, on November 2, 2021, secretly abandoned the conference and travelled to London for a medical checkup.

On Tuesday, November 9, Buhari departed London for Paris, France.

On November 13, it was also reported that Buhari in endless junketing was pictured leaving the French capital with some of his aides and making his way to the 5N-FGW (Gulfstream Aerospace) aircraft.