BREAKING: Terrorists Abduct Wife, Daughter Of Plateau State Commissioner

Terrorists have abducted the wife and daughter of the Plateau State Commissioner for Environment, Usman Bamaiyi.

Bamaiyi is also one of the aspirants for a seat in the House of Representatives on the platform of the ruling All Progressives Congress.

Only three days ago, angry youths and women stormed the Plateau State Government House at the Little Rayfield in Jos to protest the continued killings by gunmen in different parts of the state.

The protesters, comprising hundreds of youths, women and ethnic nationality groups, including the Christian Association of Nigeria, had carried placards with different inscriptions expressing their frustration at the failure of the federal and state governments to stop incessant attacks and killings in the state.

Last Sunday, 10 persons were confirmed dead while 19 others sustained injuries after gunmen attacked residents at a cultural festival in the Bassa Local Government Area of the state.