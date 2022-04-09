BREAKING: Transport Minister, Amaechi, Declares To Run For 2023 Presidency

Nigeria’s Minister for Transportation and former Rivers State governor, Rotimi Amaechi, has declared to run for president in 2023.

He made this declaration in Port Harcourt on Saturday at the All Progressives Congress Rivers State Thanksgiving Service.

“I stand before you today to declare my intention and submit my application to serve as your next President,” he said amidst cheers from the crowd.

Former National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole, Victor Giadom, Senator Ali Ndume, amongst other top party bigwigs were seen at the ceremony.