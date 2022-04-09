Court Will Grant Nnamdi Kanu Bail By May 18 –IPOB Leader's Lawyer, Ejimakor

The judge delivered a ruling on a preliminary objection the Biafran leader raised against all the charges.

by Saharareporters, New York Apr 09, 2022

Aloy Ejimakor, Special Counsel to Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, has assured that his client would be granted bail on May 18, 2022.

Ejimakor was reacting to yesterday’s ruling by an Abuja Federal High Court that struck out eight out of the 15-count charges against Kanu.

Justice Binta Nyako struck out the eight-count charge on the grounds that the proof of evidence did not link Kanu to the allegations.

“I have read the counts and counts 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12 and 14 have not disclosed any offence against the defendant. Counts 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 8 and 15 show some allegations. The court shall proceed to try the defendant on those counts,” the judge ruled.

Following the ruling, the judge had slated a hearing for Kanu’s bail application for May 18, 2022.

Reacting, Ejimakor congratulated his fellow counsels for the feat achieved.

In a tweet, the Special Counsel wrote, “Congratulations to my colleagues who were on ground yesterday to receive the 8-count strike out.

“It’s great that the Umuahia judgment was brought to bear on the bail application moved by SAN Ozekhome. I’m confident that #MNK will make bail on 18th May. Team work pays. #Igwebuike.”

