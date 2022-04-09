How Nigerian Gospel Artist, Osinachi Nwachukwu, Died From Domestic Violence, Was Brutalised By Husband --Friends

Friends of the late gospel singer, Osinachi Nwachukwu, have alleged that the musician died from domestic violence and not throat cancer as widely claimed.

Some of her friends said the cause of her death was a kick in the chest by her husband, Peter Nwachukwu -- an injury which placed the victim on five days of life support before she passed away.

In a series of Facebook posts and WhatsApp status messages, it was revealed that the singer had been a victim of domestic violence for a long time.

One of her friends, lifestyle blogger, Amanda Chisom, accused her husband of being “a control freak whose only interest is to maximise profit from her voice”.

Another close friend said the victim’s husband, who is also her manager, took control of her phones, social media accounts, bank accounts, and received payments for the singer’s ministrations.

According to gospel artiste, Gold Martins, who shared screenshots of those who knew the singer verifying the domestic violence story, claimed that the victim personally confided in a mutual friend, explaining her experience and inability to leave.

Gold quoted the singer as saying, “If not for the church and what people will say, I would have left this marriage.”

One of the friends said the singer told her of how the husband would tie her up and ask the children to “beat her up with a cane. She told me this.”

According to the friend, “He would lock her up in the house even on days when she had important concerts and programmes that she had already been paid for.

“I hosted her in one of my programmes, The INVASION in 2019. It was a terrible experience with the husband on the phone and then when she arrived, she shared scary marital issues.

“She had to sneak out of the house to honour the invitation. The husband threatened me on the phone and assured me that the wife would not return to his house if she attended the event.”

The news of the musician’s passing in a hospital in Abuja was announced on Friday, April 8, following which her husband was said to had been allegedly arrested for her death.

The Dunamis chorister and mother of four was said to have previously walked out of the abusive marriage but reconciled with her husband through the intervention of Pastor Paul Eneche, founder and Senior Pastor of Dunamis International Gospel Centre.