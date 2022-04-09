I Have A Vision For Nigeria, Pastor Tunde Bakare Says, May Join 2023 Presidential Race

Bakare urged Nigerians to consider the capacity of candidates before electing a leader in 2023.

by Saharareporters, New York Apr 09, 2022

Pastor Tunde Bakare of the Citadel Global Community Church may soon declare his intention to run for the 2023 presidency.

Bakare said he had the vision for a new Nigeria and he was the best suitable candidate to address the problems confronting Nigeria.

The pastor and former vice presidential candidate disclosed this on Saturday at the virtual meeting unveiling Project 16 to Nigerians in Diaspora.

The cleric warned that ahead of the 2023 general elections, the South was being set against the North, while Christians were set against Muslims.

He, however, said he remains the rallying point to restore order in the country.

He said, “The PTB brand is a rallying point for all Nigerians. I have a vision of a new Nigeria and I will play a leading role as we approach the Nigeria of our dreams.”

Saharareporters, New York

