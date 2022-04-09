It’s Completely Unacceptable, United Nations Says As Russian Missile Kill Dozens In Ukraine Train Station

The Secretary-General reiterated his appeal to all concerned to bring an immediate end to this brutal war.

by Saharareporters, New York Apr 09, 2022

United Nations Secretary-General, António Guterres, has condemned the reported Russian missile attack on a railway station in eyastern Ukraine that killed dozens of civilians, including children.

Guterres, in a statement on Friday by his spokesperson, Stephane Dujarric, said the strike and others against civilians and civilian infrastructure were “gross violations” of international law.

The Secretary-General said the strike on the Kramatorsk railway station in Eastern Ukraine, which killed and injured scores of civilians waiting to be evacuated, “including many women, children and elderly,” was “completely unacceptable.”

Guterres reminded all parties of their obligations under international law to protect civilians and of the urgency to agree on humanitarian ceasefires in a bid to enable the safe evacuation of and humanitarian access to populations trapped in conflict.

Similarly, UN Crisis Coordinator for Ukraine, Amin Awad, said many had suffered terrible injuries at the railway station and that the number of fatalities was likely to rise.

“It was widely reported over the last two days that the station and surrounding area had been full of civilians attempting to flee intensifying hostilities.

“We are extremely disturbed by the reports of children, women, the elderly and people with disabilities, the most vulnerable people in the Kramatorsk area who were caught up in this attack,’’ Awad said in a statement.

