No Past, Present Governor, Minister Deserves To Be Nigerian President Going By Their Failures –APC Aspirant

State governors, past and present as well as ministers eyeing to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari in 2023 have been asked to shelve their ambitions having failed in their present responsibilities and disappointed Nigerians.

An All Progressives Congress presidential aspirant, Comrade Salihu Othman Isah, stated this, noting that all serving state governors and ministers aspiring for the presidency failed the electorates they were elected to serve.

Isah, who is an activist and entertainer, expressed that instead of aspiring for the presidency, “they should rather bury their heads in shame for their poor performance in positions they occupy or have occupied”.

According to him, it is disgusting that governors of states ravaged by insecurity were interested in the presidency while other governors who plundered their state resources, especially security votes, also declared presidential interests.

The former National Vice President of Actors Guild of Nigeria disclosed that in Europe and the United States of America as well as some parts of Asia, no leader who had performed lowly were encouraged to vie for offices or return to the ones they were currently holding whenever they performed woefully.

He bemoaned the situation whereby leaders who could not pass integrity test if conducted on them were either elected or reelected to office.

Isah said, “The situation we contend with is that none of the elected governors or appointees can scale through a properly conducted integrity test. The best we can have is a few of them scoring less than forty percent and in this case, forty out of a hundred percent is not a pass mark.”

The APC presidential aspirant also said it is equally shameful that some African nations seen as poor were actually doing better than Nigeria.

He said he was shocked and surprised when he visited some of these countries as far back as 10 years ago to behold the level of growth and stability they had attained.

He hinted that he discovered they were actually the giants since they were better and more developed with organised systems and institutions than the supposed giant, Nigeria.

Isah, who is popularly known as Hotman in the entertainment circle, explained that these nations are better organised and disappointingly even more civilised than our nation.

He listed some of these countries to include Angola, Namibia, Tanzania, Democratic Republic of Congo, Uganda and Kenya among others.

He blamed the country’s past and present leaders for the setback for failing to engender growth by building institutions, regretting that "what occupies their minds and psyche is how to plunder our budgetary allocations.

"It is so bad such that budget delivery in Nigeria is like a ritual that must be observed or performed yearly, but which are never commensurate with actual growth. All we hear annually are high figures being pronounced which never translate to tangible development.

"What will be the difference between my leadership and that of these primitive leaders? First and foremost is to assemble a team of like minded, conscientious and committed professionals that knows how to manage men and resources, those that are passionate in harnessing our God's given gifts for the greater good of all Nigerians.

“The issue here is moral justification, maturity, democratic rights and the fear of God. It is not about the constitution either. It's like the educational system. If a child fails the primary school, you don't upgrade such child to secondary level. If he or she fails the secondary, they will have to drop out and not be promoted to the university. This is how it is.

"These governors have siphoned the funds meant for security in their various states. So they can't be allowed to contest the presidency. If they cannot stop insecurity in their states, how can they now be able to stop it at federal level. If they can't grant basic education in their states, how can they do it at the federal level? This is the morals of this argument," he argued.