Terrorists Kill Two, Burn Several Houses, Church In Fresh Attacks On Kaduna

Bandits have attacked Adei Village of Kutura station in Tantatu Ward under Kajuru Local Government Area of Kaduna State, killing two indigenes of the community and burning down houses.

One of the male victims had his head and hands chopped off after he was killed by the bandits during the attack.

File photo used to illustrate story.

The attack is yet to be confirmed by the police or Kaduna State Government but a former chairman of Kajuru Local Government Area told Channels Television that the bandits first attacked some of the adjoining communities on Tuesday, burning down houses and shooting sporadically within the community.

He said that the bandits later returned in Adei community also under Kutura Station on Friday afternoon and carried similar attack, and in the process shot two persons to death.

According to Channels Television, over 30 houses and a church of the Evangelical Church Winning All were set ablaze during the attack, with residents fleeing the community.

Also, the whereabouts of Head of Kutura community, Joseph Ayuba, is yet unknown as residents feared that he might have been taking away by the bandits during the operation.

Kajuru Local Government Area located in the Central Senatorial Zone of Kaduna State has been facing security issues ranging from banditry to communal clashes between the Fulanis and Adara natives.

Hundreds of people have been killed and several others injured or kidnapped.