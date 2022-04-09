Ukraine Invasion: Some Nigerians Preferred Poland Prison Than Returning Home – NiDCOM Chairman, Abike-Dabiri

Dabiri-Erewa mentioned that the students had been told of possible detention while the evacuation process was ongoing.

by Saharareporters, New York Apr 09, 2022

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, Abike Dabiri-Erewa, while condemning Poland for detaining Nigerians and other African students fleeing Ukraine, has said Nigerians being detained in Poland were forewarned of the consequence.

 

“There is no extra expenditure. With @MBuhari ‘s directive and a govt team led by @GeoffreyOnyeama, arrangements were made for ALL who wanted to return. Some stayed back and are now being kept in tortuous detention centres in Poland. They were warned,” Dabiri-Erewa tweeted.

 

On Thursday, Dabiri-Erewa had called for those detained to be released. 

 

Her comments come after the Federal Government approved $8.5million for the evacuation of at least 5,000 Nigerians.

 

In March, the Federal Government began evacuating Nigerians, especially students, who fled Ukraine to neighbouring countries like Poland because of the war.

 

On April 7, the Polish Government disclosed that it had allowed over 2,000 Nigerians and millions of other refugees fleeing the Russia-Ukraine war.

 

The Polish Government said it ensured that meals were distributed at border crossings, transport was provided and help was offered by local government authorities.

Saharareporters, New York

