We’re Investigating How National Grid Collapsed –Nigerian Government Reacts To Fresh Blackout

The Nigerian Government has said the cause of the collapse of the National grid is being investigated.

SaharaReporters earlier reported that the national electricity grid suffered a system collapse on Friday — the third incident in less than one month.

The grid collapsed on March 14 at 10:40am, leading to power outages across the country.

Barely 48 hours later, the grid collapsed again on March 15, resulting in blackout in communities across states.

But in a statement, the Ministry of Power said efforts were in place to tackle the problem.

It said the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission, the operator of the national grid, was in the process of restoring supply.

It read, “We wish to notify the general public of the incidence of a system collapse which occurred at 1830hrs on April 8, 2022 resulting in power outages in many parts of the country. While a detailed investigation into the immediate and remote causes of the recurring grid failure is currently ongoing by the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission and System Operator (the operator of the national grid), the process of restoring supply is ongoing with some sections of the national grid already energised and supply restored to consumers.

“We wish to assure Nigerians that the Federal Government is working assiduously to deliver on the much-needed reforms and investments, including SCADA, that are critical to improving the capacity and reliability of the national grid. This is in line with the President’s directives on closing infrastructure deficits in critical sectors of the Nigerian economy.”

The collapse is the third in a month, but the Federal Government assured that it has taken steps to address the problem.