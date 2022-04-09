Windstorm Destroys 100 Houses, Injures Residents, Renders Others Homeless In Niger State

The situation in Kuta now following the destruction caused by the windstorm needs serious government intervention.

by Saharareporters, New York Apr 09, 2022

Many houses including a hospital and worship centre were destroyed by a windstorm and downpour in Kuta, headquarters of Shiroro Local Government Area of Niger State.

 

It was gathered that the windstorm that blew on Friday night brought down some buildings and injured at least five occupants.

A resident of Kuta, Ismail G. Mohammed Kuta, told Daily Trust that, “More than 100 households were destroyed by the windstorm, including a mosque, hospital. Five people were injured and are currently in a hospital receiving treatment.”

 

He said the situation in Kuta now following the destruction caused by the windstorm needs serious government intervention.

 

Sani Abubakar Yusuf Kokki, Co-Convener of Concern Shiroro Youths, said “The level of damage is really devastating and beyond quantification. Many households have been rendered homeless.”

