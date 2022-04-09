Winner Chapel Pastor On The Run Over Alleged Attempt To Kill Home Help In Delta

A member of the church alleged that the pastor and his wife were serial abusers of the house help for no just cause.

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 09, 2022

A pastor with Living Faith Church, Okuokoko, Uvwie Local Government Area of Delta State,

Solomon Diya, is said to be currently on the run after alleged attempt to kill his 17-year-old female home help, SaharaReporters has learnt.

The home help identified as Favour was allegedly attacked severely on the head by her master, Diya, for using a tin of milk to eat cassava flakes popularly known as garri.

 

A member of the church, who prefered not to be mentioned, confirmed the incident to SaharaReporters, alleging that the pastor and his wife were serial abusers of the house help for no just cause.

 

Speaking on the issue, a Warri-based human rights activist, Israel Joe, condemned the pastor's action, saying when the issue was brought to his notice he directed that the girl be rushed to the hospital.

 

"Pastor Solomon Diya has allegedly made attempt on the life of his home help on Tuesday, April 5. The issue was reported and we directed that the girl be rushed to the hospital. 

 

"The suspect has been invited by the police in Orerokpe but he's invading arrest and if by Monday he refused to turn himself up to the police, we shall obtain a warrant of arrest on him. When did using a tin of milk to drink garri constitute an offence of attempting to kill her?

 

"Can the pastor treat his own children that way if they also use his tin of milk? The mother of the girl arrived from Imo State today and we shall all ventilate our grievances accordingly. All the neighbours have complained how the pastor and his wife keep maltreating this girl. It will happen no more," he said.

 

Our correspondent, however, gathered that the leadership of Living Faith Church promised to bring the suspect to the police but had not done so.

 

Diya declined comments over the issue when contacted by SaharaReporters.

SaharaReporters, New York

