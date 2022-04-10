Anti-Narcotics Agency, NDLEA Intercepts 101 Cocaine Parcels In Children’s Duvets At Lagos Airport

by Saharareporters, New York Apr 10, 2022

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, Sunday, said it intercepted no fewer than 101 parcels of cocaine concealed in eight children’s duvets at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Ikeja, Lagos State.

 

This was contained in a statement signed by the agency’s spokesman, Femi Babafemi, on Sunday, and titled, ‘NDLEA intercepts 101 parcels of Cocaine in Children duvets at Lagos airport’.

The spokesman for the anti-corruption agency said the illicit drug was brought into the country by a 52-year-old Brazilian returnee, Akudirinwa Hilary Uchenna, who hails from Oru East Local Government Area of Imo State.

 

Babafemi said the suspect was arrested on Saturday, April 9 at the D-Arrival Hall of the Lagos airport upon his return from Sao Paulo, Brazil via Doha aboard a Qatar Airways flight.

 

According to him, 101 parcels of the class A drug with a gross weight of 13.2 kilogrammes were recovered from his only check-in bag.

 

The statement read, “During a preliminary interview, Uchenna who claimed to be a carpenter confessed that he was to be paid N5 million for trafficking the drug after successfully delivering the consignment in Lagos.”

 

It added, “In a related development, big pellets of skunk concealed in detergent containers have been intercepted at the Akanu Ibiam International Airport, AIIA, Enugu. A 37-year-old South African returnee, Ezekwesili Afamefune brought in the consignment weighing 730g aboard an Ethiopian Airline flight from Johannesburg, South Africa via Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. Ezekwesili is from Awka south local government area of Anambra State.

 

“In Edo State, a 24-year-old drug dealer Christian John was arrested by NDLEA operatives in Egbeta, Ovia North East LGA for selling assorted illicit drugs which include sachets of drugged Milo beverage, cannabis sativa, swinol and tramadol tablets, while in Zamfara State, one Chibuzor Uba, 30, was arrested on Friday, 8th April with 1,955 ampules of pentazocine at Kaura Namoda area of Zamfara state.

 

“A cross-border drug trafficker, Stanley Chibuzor, 21, was on Friday, 8th April arrested by officers of the Marine Unit of NDLEA stationed at Oron beach, Oron, Akwa Ibom state. The suspect who hails from Ihiala, Anambra state was nabbed with 11,190 tablets of Tramadol during the outward clearance of passengers travelling to Cameroon.

 

“In Ondo State, a drug dealer who produces and sells skuchies, Oluwaseun Agboola, 25, was arrested on Thursday, 7th April, at his Igoba, Second Gate, Akure residence where 73 bottles of skuchies weighing 77kg stocked in his kitchen were recovered. Skuchies are usually a mixture of Tramadol, Cannabis sativa, Codeine, Black Currant (popularly called Zobo) and water.

 

“In Lagos, an early morning raid in the notorious Akala, Mushin area of the state on Saturday, 9th April led to the seizure of 746.25 kilogrammes of cannabis.”

Saharareporters, New York

