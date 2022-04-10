Appointment Of MC Oluomo, Others As Lagos Parks And Garages Management Committee Is Illegal, Group Tells Governor Sanwo-Olu

An anti-corruption and accountability civil society organisation, the Human & Environmental Development Agenda (HEDA Resource Centre), has condemned the recent appointment of Mr. Musiliu Akinsanya, aka MC Oluomo, as the chairman of the newly constituted Lagos Parks and Garages Management Committee.

MC Oluomo was appointed by the state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, to manage and oversee the commercial motor parks and garages in the state.

The appointment of Oluomo was contained in a statement delivered by the state's Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr. Gbenga Omotoso.

The group in a statement signed by its Directors said the appointment was illegal on the ground that there is currently no known law in Lagos State backing the appointment.

It also noted that based on the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended), the management of all parks, garages and bus stops within the state falls under the purview of the local government councils, and not the state government.

The groups referred to Section 1(e) of the Fourth Schedule to the 1999 constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as altered) which provides thus: “The main functions of the local government council are as follows: (e)Establish maintenance and Regulation of slaughterhouses, slaughter slabs, Markets, 'Motor Parks' and Public conveniences (emphasizes ours)."

Oluomo who was the Chairman of NURTW (Lagos chapter) was sacked by the national body of NURTW last week for not showing remorse after his initial suspension for insubordination, abuse of office and incitements.

Others appointed by the state government along with MC Oluomo as members of the committee include Alhaji Sulyman Ojora; former AIG of Police, Mr Hakeem Odumosu and Taiwo Olufemi Salaam. They are to report to the state ministry of transportation.

Though the groups commended the motive behind the setting up of the committee by the state government “To ensure that activities and events of NURTW do not/are not allowed to threaten the law and order in the state, however, the civil society organisations pointed that the Lagos State Parking Authority Law provides for a Chairman and a six (6) members only, of the Authority; therefore, constituting a 25 - member committee contradicts the State Parking Authority Law".

It added, “The state Parking Authority Law is clear, Section 2 (a & b) spelt it unambiguously about the composition of the Authority. More so, the position of liaison officer is unknown to the law.

“However, section 12 (1&2) of the Parking Authority law provides for a general manager who shall be the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and who shall be in charge of the general administration of the Authority and transaction of its day-to-day business.”

HEDA had written to the state lawmakers recently, asking them to repeal the same law on the ground that the role of managing parks, garages and bus stops falls exclusively on the shoulders of local government councils as enshrined in Section 1 (e) of the Fourth Schedule of the 1999 constitution Federal Republic of Nigeria (as altered).

"It's on these grounds that our groups make a prayer to the Lagos State government to rethink its decision and follow the rule of law as it's appropriate in the interest of peace and order he (Mr. governor) has promised the people.

"We also demand a probe into the collection of multiple taxes and levies imposed on buses, tricycles and motorcycles in Lagos State. It has been estimated that N123 billion is being collected per annum. It is likely to have increased as the levies collected daily are as follows:

"Big Bus - named "LT" b/w N14,000 & N15,000; Small Bus - named "Danfo" b/w N8,500 & N9,000; Tricycle named "Keke" b/w N1,400 & N1700; Motorcycle named "Okada" b/w N800 & N1,200.

"We expect the state governor to expedite actions in this matter," the group said.