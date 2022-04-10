Armed Robbers Attack Singer, Yinka Ayefele’s Fresh FM Station In Oyo

A member of staff of the radio station said the robbers invaded the station located in the Challenge area of Ibadan at around 6:30am.

by Saharareporters, New York Apr 10, 2022

One of the private radio stations in Ibadan, Fresh FM, came under attack from armed robbers in the early hours of Sunday.

The radio station was on a live broadcast when the hoodlums struck and stole laptop computers, phones, and personal belongings of members of staff around.

The station is owned by musician-turned-broadcaster, Yinka Ayefele, and is a household name in the Oyo State capital.

“No fatality. No one was injured, they just took away valuables,” he said.

The Police Public Relations Officer in Oyo State, Adewale Osifeso, could not be reached to comment on the incident as of the time of filing this report.

