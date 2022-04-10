Being Founding Member Of APC Doesn’t Guarantee You Presidential Ticket– Governor Yahaya Bello Tells Tinubu

Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State has said he is not afraid of key actors jostling for the 2023 presidential ticket of the All Progressives Congress.

The Kogi governor, whose state is ravaged by insecurity, with civil servants groaning over months of unpaid salaries, added that he was not afraid of the ex-Lagos governor, Bola Tinubu, as his being a founding member of APC would not give him an edge.

Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello.

Bello, who spoke in Abuja on Saturday while responding to a question at the second GYB annual seminar, said he was not afraid of the national leader of the APC, Tinubu, despite being a founding member of the ruling party.

He said, “To answer your question; whether I am scared of other contestants for the presidency. You mentioned Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and others. I will say no; I am not scared of anybody in the contest for the APC presidential ticket.

“Tinubu and others are the founding members of the APC, but the foundation is not enough. I will defeat all the other aspirants because I have all it takes to be a champion. My performance in Kogi State will speak for me.”

The governor said all indicators pointed to him as standing in the best position to win the 2023 presidential election for the APC.

Bello said he was confident of being the party’s candidate, stressing that he had over 16 million Nigerians who had obtained their PVCs registered in Yahaya Bello support groups to have him elected.

Among the frontliners in the discussion around the 2023 presidency were Tinubu, Governor Dave Umahi of Ebonyi, and a former governor of Abia, Senator Orji Kalu.