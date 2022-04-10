BREAKING: PDP Sweeps All 21 Chairmanship, 226 Councillorship Seats In Adamawa

The PDP candidates also swept all the 226 Councillorship seats contested during Saturday's election.

by Saharareporters, New York Apr 10, 2022

The candidates of the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Adamawa State have won in all the 21 Local Government Council elections conducted on Saturday in the state.

 

The chairman of Adamawa State Independent Electoral Commission (ADSIEC), Isa Shettima gave the results on Sunday in Yola, the state capital.

The chairman of Adamawa State Independent Electoral Commission (ADSIEC), Isa Shettima gave the results on Sunday in Yola, the state capital.

 

Only APC and PDP contested the chairmanship elections, except in Toungo LGA where African Democratic Congress (ADC) participated and garnered 321 votes.

 

Chairmanship results are as follows:

 

1. Demsa LGA - APC 10807, PDP 31509

 

2. Fufore LGA - APC 6654, PDP 29687

 

3. Ganye LGA - APC 9650, PDP 16566

 

4. Girei LGA - APC 2176, PDP 21886

 

5. Gombi LGA - APC 5954, PDP 26840

 

6. Guyuk LGA - APC 1672, PDP 34118

 

7. Hong LGA - APC 2356, PDP 27305

 

8. Jada LGA - APC 11084, PDP 25913

 

9. Lamurde LGA - APC 7560, PDP 13423

 

10. Madagali LGA - APC 4205, PDP 27500

 

11. Maiha LGA - APC 1517, PDP 22858

 

12. Mayobelwa LGA - APC 11687, PDP 28884

 

13. Michika LGA - APC 8445, PDP 27911

 

14. Mubi North LGA - APC 6808, 31105

 

15. Mubi South LGA - APC 8084, PDP 36649

 

16. Numan LGA - APC 9906, PDP 18313

 

17. Shelleng LGA - APC 1305

 

18. Song LGA - APC 2632, PDP 33404

 

19. Toungo LGA - ADC 321, APC 787, PDP 16271

 

20. Yola North LGA - APC 3300, PDP 8437

 

21. Yola South LGA - APC 6810, PDP 15181

 

 

