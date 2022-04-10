Electricity, Water Supply Didn’t Cease For 7 Months I Was In Benin Republic Prison – Sunday Igboho

Yoruba Nation agitator, Sunday Adeyemo, popularly known as Sunday Igboho, said he was surprised that he spent seven months in Benin prison without any power blackout or running out of water.



Igboho said there would have been no reason for agitation in Nigeria if the government had developed the country and protected the lives and property of the citizens the way the government of Benin Republic had done for its people.

Igboho, who spoke during a conversation with the leader of the Ilana Omo Oodua, Prof Banji Akintoye; his deputy, Prof Wale Adeniran, and a few others in the Republic of Benin, said, “What was the cause of my coming out and running around to go demand a better country?



“If Nigeria were to be like the Benin Republic of today, what would have made me come out? If our country, Nigeria were like Benin, I would have no reason to agitate because there’s nothing that I want, that God hasn’t given me.



“I have been visiting Benin Republic since 1996; at that time, the police were always at checkpoints collecting bribes from motorists, but when the incumbent President got into power, he eradicated the act.



“In those days, although numerous police officers were always on the streets, stealing and killings were prevalent, but the new President brought that to a halt, and he made a law that DPOs would be held accountable for the actions of thieves operating within their jurisdictions.



“He increased the salary of the police personnel. Benin Republic police officers are paid three times more than Nigerian police officers. There are no more police checkpoints here in Benin, and no matter how far you travel, you’ll not be accosted by thieves on the highway.



“Soldiers will not harass you, and no one will bother you. There are no cows and Fulani herdsmen. That’s the kind of government that we want. I spent over seven months in a prison here in Benin.



“For those seven months, there was no blackout and we never ran out of water. I was stunned. Foreigners are trooping into the Benin Republic; the government is building infrastructure and the President is investigating the projects.



“The people of Benin Republic ought to appreciate God for the kind of leader He has given them. If we have such a government in Nigeria, no one will agitate. Citizens will be happy in a country where the government provides stable power supply, adequate security, and adequate water supply because that is a good government.”



Speaking further, he noted, “All praise be to God because one’s journey and deeds in life are in His hands. He is the master planner who plans how everything goes; hence we must be thankful to Him.



“It was false news that I was sick. I am hale and hearty, and I don’t even look like a person who has been to prison. The President of the Republic of Benin made life easier for me. He didn’t allow me to go through any pain, and I pray that the Benin Republic will never be destroyed.”



