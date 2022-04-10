EXPOSED: Face Of Alleged Abuja ‘Death Merchant’ Used By Buhari Regime, Ned Nwoko, DSS, Others To Attack Nnamdi Kanu, Sowore’s Supporters

An alleged kingpin, notorious for mobilising hoodlums to attack perceived opponents of the President Muhammadu Buhari regime, has been identified as Sunday Bright Attah.

SaharaReporters learnt that Attah was also allegedly used by a former lawmaker, Ned Nwoko, to bribe court officials who manipulated justice during the arrest and illegal detention of human rights lawyer, Abubakar Marshal.

Also, Attah allegedly led a gang of hoodlums to attack human rights activist and presidential aspirant, Omoyele Sowore, during his court trials, leading to the infliction of injuries on several supporters of the activist.

SaharaReporters gathered that Attah and his hoodlums had also been used by the secret police, the Department of State Services (DSS) to attack supporters of the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu, during several court sessions of the IPOB leader.

Not done, Attah, it was learnt, was also allegedly instrumental in attacking popular Kayanmata (aphrodisiac) seller, Hauwa Muhammed, aka Jaruma and her supporters during her trial and case with Ned Nwoko.

Sources told SaharaReporters on Sunday that Attah, who hides under OneNigeria group, now has a squad of hoodlums to undertake pro-government public assaults.

“He was the person Ned Nwoko sent to bribe court officials against Marshal Abubakar. He also made arrangements for people to attack Sowore during his arraignment by the police on Ned’s matter but that day, he did not show up.

“He led the team the DSS arranged to attack Sowore and Nnamdi Kanu’s supporters during the court sittings,” one of the sources said.

“He was the person that mobilised hoodlums to attack Jaruma and her supporters during her trial by Ned Nwoko. In fact, he has a killer squad in Abuja assembled to carry out hits with DSS and police backing,” another source confirmed.

“On February 28, 2022, he sent some university boys to the Area Court in Zuba. His usual style is to send these boys under the guise of protest and after his fake protesters had dispersed, he plants thugs to attack the personality targeted,” another source revealed.

“He reportedly has a killer squad in Abuja assembled to carry out hits with DSS and police backing,” one of the sources said.

In a video obtained by SaharaReporters, Attah is seen leading a group of persons said to have been sponsored, in a protest staged against Sowore and Sahara Reporters.

Attah and his band of protesters were chanting and singing in the video, with a cacophony of drums and trumpet sounds filling the air. Displaying banners and placards strictly condemning Sowore and SaharaReporters, the protesters chanted ‘Solidarity forever, we shall always fight for our rights’.

However, the chant – solidarity forever – which has become synonymous with protests demanding human rights and good governance was not in consonance with the condemnation of Sowore, which was the only message on the banners and placards.

But speaking with SaharaReporters, Attah denied the allegations, adding that he was not against Kanu, Sowore, the publisher of SaharaReporters or any other Nigerian but against agitations for secession and uprising, which he and others in the OneNigeria group fight against.

He said, “My father is not a DSS person and none of my relatives is DSS. I am a journalist like you and a media consultant. I don’t know what they are talking about. Those are lies. We as a group don’t witch-hunt anybody. Our interest is to promote peace and unity and harmony among Nigerians. We have no country other than Nigeria.

“We cannot give in to separatism. We are over 200 million Nigerians – no country would accept us. It is not about any individual; it is not about Nnamdi Kanu, Sowore or Sunday Igboho. If you talking to me today say that you want Nigeria divided, we will speak against it.

“Am I Nnamdi Kanu or Sowore or Igboho’s enemy? No. But my duty as a Nigerian who has nowhere to run to if Nigeria is in a crisis is to speak positively. I have never been to a programme where I fought. I am not a violent person. All I know how to do is to write and speak. So those that say I am a tool in the hands of whoever, it is in their imagination.”

SaharaReporters had on March 6 reported that sources said the judge who ruled that Abubakar Marshal should be remanded was ferried from Kuje in a vehicle with a covered licence plate, arranged by Nwoko through Attah, also said to be one of his personal assistants.

It was also gathered that Nwoko had sent Attah to ensure his wish was carried out regarding how the proceedings should go, which was to ensure the judge did not grant bail to the lawyer.

The source had said, “A team led by Pelumi Olajegbensi visited Marshal Abubakar today and he’s in high spirit. He also said that while he was being transferred to Keffi prison, they told him Ned Nwoko had paid the police hierarchy to detain him (the lawyer) and Sowore because he (Nwoko) already paid for it.”

According to another source, “the Grade 1 area court judge that detained him was ferried by Ned Nwoko from Kuje.

“And to be sure this will be carried out, Ned sent one of his personal assistants, Attah Bright Sunday to keep tabs on the judge to ensure he didn’t grant Marshal bail.

“Attah was seen in court bribing court officials before arranging for the judge to leave in a black Mercedes Benz with the police prosecutor.

“The licence plate of the SUV was covered to avoid detection.”

Meanwhile, SaharaReporters also learnt from sources that the businessman, Nwoko, with the help of some of his allies, established a fake group called Niger Delta Peace Agitators when he could not achieve his goal of jailing Sowore.

The group had threatened to stage a protest in Abuja if Sowore was not arrested.

It accused Sowore of planning to eliminate Nwoko, saying it would resist any attempt to kill the businessman.

The group, through its spokesperson, Mr. Kenule Nwiya Jr, had also given the Nigeria police 48 hours to arrest Sowore or it would mobilise its members for the protest.