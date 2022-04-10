Nigeria Is Not On Autopilot Under Buhari, It Has No Kind Of Pilot, It's Directionless —Sokoto Governor, Tambuwal

Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal, has accused President Muhammadu Buhari and his political party, the All Progressives Congress (APC) of turning Nigeria into an ungovernable state since they took over power in 2015.

He stated this in Yenagoa, the Bayelsa State capital at the weekend, adding that Nigeria is directionless with no leadership at the centre.

Tambuwal, who is also the chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governors Forum, further said that the current situation in the country makes most Nigerians feel there is no government.

Tambuwal said the government at the centre was being managed as if there was no one in charge of the affairs of the nation, adding that the country under the APC was on the edge of a precipice.

He said: “So many people are making this mistake of saying that Nigeria is on autopilot. If an aircraft is on autopilot you are sure of safety; you are sure of direction, you are sure of even possible landing because there is technological control.

“That is not the situation in Nigeria today. Nigeria is directionless. There are no pilots, there’s no autopilot. Everybody is on his own. Even the government is being run as if there is no one in control.

“That is the reason we have been talking to ourselves in our party and reaching out to other well-meaning patriots to come together to rescue this country and rebuild it.

“We are in such a state that we are in distress and we need every hand from within and from our friends. There is insecurity, economic woes, and bad leadership. No state is spared from insecurity. No part of this country is safe and secure at the moment.

“In this present situation in our country, you can’t be talking about investment and development. You have to establish peace before talking about rebuilding the country."