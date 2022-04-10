Nigerian Gospel Singer, Chioma Jesus Reacts To Colleague, Osinachi’s Death

In a series of Facebook posts and WhatsApp status messages, it was revealed that the singer had been a victim of domestic violence for a long time.

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 10, 2022

Popular gospel singer, Chioma Jesus, has reacted to the death of her colleague and popular music minister, Osinachi Nwachukwu.
SaharaReporters on Saturday reported that friends of the late gospel singer, Osinachi Nwachukwu, alleged that the “Ekwueme” crooner died from domestic violence, and not throat cancer as widely claimed. 

Some of her friends had said the cause of death was a kick in the chest by her husband, Peter Nwachukwu - an injury that placed the victim on five days of life support before she passed on.
Osinachi died on Friday after an illness, although the details of her death were still sketchy. 
Her death has thrown both her fans and the entire gospel music industry into a state of mourning.
Reacting, Chioma Jesus revealed she was heartbroken by the news of Osinachi’s death.
Her Instagram post reads, “OSI’M I’m so heartbroken and still in disbelief.”
The singer’s family is yet to issue a statement on her death.
 

